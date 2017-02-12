Show the love: 4 Special ways to make your kids feel special

WOTV 4 Women web staff Published: Updated:
mom-and-daughter parenting family


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — It’s the month of love, make your kids feel extra special with these four ideas:

  1. Schedule a one-on-one date with each of them. Go to their favorite restaurant or see a fun, family movie. The one-on-one attention will make your child feel loved and special.
  2. Leave fun notes in their lunch or on the fridge. Just a little extra reminder of how much they are loved.
  3. Shut your phone off! When you are spending time with your kids, make it a point to be present and free from distractions.
  4. As always don’t forget to give your kids lots of hugs and remind them everyday how special they are.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s