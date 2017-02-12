Show the love: 4 Special ways to make your kids feel special

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — It’s the month of love, make your kids feel extra special with these four ideas:
- Schedule a one-on-one date with each of them. Go to their favorite restaurant or see a fun, family movie. The one-on-one attention will make your child feel loved and special.
- Leave fun notes in their lunch or on the fridge. Just a little extra reminder of how much they are loved.
- Shut your phone off! When you are spending time with your kids, make it a point to be present and free from distractions.
- As always don’t forget to give your kids lots of hugs and remind them everyday how special they are.