Health and education for women at Go Red Luncheon

WOTV 4 Women web staff Published: Updated:
go-red luncheon kzoo


KALAMAZOO, Mich (WOTV) – February is American Heart Month and all month long The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women initiative is inspiring, educating and empowering you to learn about the number one killer of women: heart disease and strokes. WOOD TV8’s Ellen Bacca visited the Go Red for Women Luncheon in Kalamazoo to see all the fun!

Lifestyle and diet changes can reduce your risk for cardiovascular diseases. A combination of exercises, a heart-healthy diet and knowing how outside factors such as birth control and smoking affect your risk can save your life. The topic is complex, but the information is invaluable.

Go Red for Women has plenty of resources available at GoRedforWomen.org, from recipes to exercise tips. The “Know Your Risk” section is the center of understanding heart disease.

