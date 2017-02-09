Weekend winter fun with Maranda

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) Winter weekends are the perfect time to get the family out and about to enjoy all West Michigan has to offer. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up!

Valent-ICE 2017/SnowDays (Feb. 10-14) – Downtown Grand Rapids (all weekend)

The 1st annual Snow Days festival kicking off February 10th! The five day festival is designed to take advantage of Michigan’s cold climate, provide fun ways for people to get outside and enjoy the season, and help make Grand Rapids a better winter city, which makes Grand Rapids a better year-around city.

Snow Days comprises of three distinct free and low-cost events that each feature a wide variety of activities for both families and adults:

Valent-ICE, organized around Valentine’s Day, celebrates love and winter in Downtown. Among other activities the event features:

50+ unique sculptures that turn Downtown GR into a gallery of ice art. The sculptures total 17 tons of ice and include a life-sized Muhammad Ali, a space shuttle and a 5,000 lb sculpture determined by community voting which runs January 18-25.

Walking and running tours

Live ice-carving events

Games and special libations served at the Downtown Market’s special Ice Bar.

Rail Jam is a ski and snowboard competition in Ah-Nab-Awen Park. The event features free sledding and open riding for skiers and snowboarders.

The Human Hungry Hungry Hippos tournament features real people munching marbles on the ice at Rosa Parks Circle in the spirit of the classic tabletop game.

Visit a gallery of ice sculptures throughout Downtown with The Food Network’s Ice Guru Randy Finch. All events are free and open to the public. All activities begin and end at Rosa Parks Circle.

Sledding and Cross Country Skiing at Van Raalte Farm – Holland (all weekend)

Bring your family to the historic Van Raalte Farm for some old-fashion sledding. Hours are dawn to 10 PM for sledding and dawn to 12 AM for cross country skiing. The event is free.

Mad Hatter & the Queen of Hearts Super Saturday – Muskegon

Saturday, 10 am – 3pm

A free family fun day watching the film Alice and Wonderland and other themed activities. The event will be at the Muskegon Museum of Art from 10am to 3pm at no cost.

LEGO Palooza 2017 (Lansing) – Saturday and Sunday

A fundraising event that takes place at the Science Center in Lansing (Impression 5 Science Center) and includes tons of special LEGO-themes activities, challenges, and more. Kids 2+ is $20, adults are $5, and children under two are free. The hours are Saturday from 10-5pm and Sunday from 12-5pm.

Valentine’s Lock In

Holland Area Arts Council

Saturday 5:30pm-9pm

Drop off kids, night includes crafts, Valentine’s and movies.