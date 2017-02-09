Tasty eats and new menu items at Fifth Third Ballpark

WOTV 4 Women web staff Published: Updated:
fifth-third-ballpark food


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – While the West Michigan Whitecaps players start getting in shape for the field, Fifth Third Ballpark is getting ready to bring in some serious eats! Fans love to see the West Michigan Whitecaps, experience an outdoor game, see the mascots, have fun, and of course, sample some delicious food. The process for the menu begins in winter when the West Michigan Whitecaps hold their food preview event.

Whitecaps staff members, food vendors, and brokers all get together to serve up and sample new food ideas for the ballpark. This year, the theme seemed to be bacon everything! From mac n’ cheese cones to bacon wrapped pretzels, there were some mouthwatering eats!

Desserts to make your mouth water! Maranda explored all the new possible dessert options that included, doughnuts, banana splits, and giant milkshakes.

Check out what happens next with all the food submissions and what you can expect this upcoming baseball season in the video above!

 

