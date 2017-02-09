Support someone you love at OMG! Yoga’s partner class event

ROCKFORD, Mich (WOTV) – OMG! Yoga is having a special partner class to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Bring your spouse, friend, or any other human you love, and support one another in practice. This workshop is designed to be nothing but fun, no experience necessary. Partner Yoga is a safe and fun way to experience some new and old poses while learning different ways to feel and breathe. Class will end with a toast and a little something sweet.

OMG! Yoga Partner class

Friday February 10th 7pm-9pm

$50 per couple

12 couples max so reserve your space TODAY