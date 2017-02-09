3 Cute and healthy Valentine’s Day snacks for kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Valentine’s Day is a special time to celebrate with those you love. What better way to say you care than making some fun and healthy treats! Meijer had ideas and recipes the whole family will enjoy.

Cupid Kebabs

Your kids can help you make these simple tomato and cheese skewers and they might just fall in love with healthy snacking!

Ingredients:

Grape tomatoes

Cheese

Start by diagonally trimming away the ends of two grape tomatoes and trimming small pieces of cheese for the arrow parts. Then have your kids assemble the pieces on a toothpick as shown below.

Source: Family Fun Magazine

Valentine’s Chex Mix

Ingredients:

4- 1/2 cups Rice Chex™ cereal

1/2 cup white vanilla baking chips

1/4 cup peanut butter

2 tablespoons butter or margarine

1/3 cup powdered sugar

1/4 cup red, white and pink candy-coated chocolate candies

2 tablespoons red or pink jimmies sprinkles

Directions:

Place cereal in medium bowl. In small microwavable bowl, microwave vanilla chips, peanut butter and butter uncovered on High 1 minute to 1 minute 30 seconds, stirring every 30 seconds, until melted and smooth. Pour peanut butter mixture over cereal, stirring until evenly coated. Place 1/2 of the cereal mixture in 1-gallon food-storage plastic bag. Add powdered sugar. Seal bag; shake until well coated. Spread on waxed paper or foil; cool about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, stir candies and sprinkles into remaining cereal mixture. Spread on waxed paper or foil; cool about 15 minutes. In serving bowl, mix both cereal mixtures. Store in airtight container. Put in small decorative bags for Valentine gifts or parties.

Peanut Butter and Jelly Valentines

Using a large heart cookie cutter cut 1 heart from each slice of bread. Spread peanut or almond butter on 2 of the hearts then top with raspberry or strawberry jam. Using a small heart cookie cutter, cut a heart from the middle of the two remaining large hearts. Place on top of the jam and serve.