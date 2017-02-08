Valentine’s Day event for kids at Holland Area Arts Council





HOLLAND, Mich (WOTV) – There’s a special event that’s fun for kids, and nice for parents! Holland Arts Council is inviting parents around West Michigan to drop off their children (ages 6 to 12) in The Studio to have a night out with their valentine! They will provide engaging crafts, valentine making, popcorn and a movie to keep the kids creatively occupied while you enjoy your night out. Check out the video above to see some of the fun crafts they will provide for kids. Space is limited so register today!

Valentine’s Night Out Lock In

February 11th 5:30-9 p.m.

Crafts and Valentine making for kids