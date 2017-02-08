Toss out the ‘dinner and movie’ date this Valentines Day

Katie Klunder Published: Updated:
Credit: Thinkstock
Credit: Thinkstock

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Are you ready to toss out the cliché ‘dinner and a movie’ date? Get creative this Valentines Day, and do something fun with the man you love! There’s SO MUCH to do, near you.

Go rock climbing at Higher Ground Rock Climbing Centre

higher-ground

Hours:

  • Monday 5-10pm
  • Tuesday 5-10pm
  • Wednesday College Night 5-11pm
  • Thursday 5-10pm
  • Friday 5-10pm
  • Saturday 12-10pm
  • Sunday 12-6pm

Laugh your booty off at River City Improv Group

Contact:

  • 616.752.8570

Go bowling at Starlite Lanes

starlite-lanes

Call for open bowling hours:

  • 616.846.2820

Make your own wine at Tempo Vino Winery

Winery hours:

  • Monday 11am-6pm
  • Tuesday 11am-6pm
  • Wednesday 11am-6pm
  • Thursday 11am-8pm
  • Friday 11am-8pm
  • Saturday 11am-8pm
  • Sunday CLOSED

Brewery and taste testing at Founders

brewery

Tour only:

  • Friday 5:30pm
  • Saturday 11am and 11:45am
  • Sunday 12:30pm

Tour and tasting:

  • Wednesday 5:30pm
  • Saturday 12:30pm and 3pm
  • Sunday 2pm

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s