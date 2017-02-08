Toss out the ‘dinner and movie’ date this Valentines Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Are you ready to toss out the cliché ‘dinner and a movie’ date? Get creative this Valentines Day, and do something fun with the man you love! There’s SO MUCH to do, near you.
Go rock climbing at Higher Ground Rock Climbing Centre
Hours:
- Monday 5-10pm
- Tuesday 5-10pm
- Wednesday College Night 5-11pm
- Thursday 5-10pm
- Friday 5-10pm
- Saturday 12-10pm
- Sunday 12-6pm
Laugh your booty off at River City Improv Group
Contact:
- 616.752.8570
Go bowling at Starlite Lanes
Call for open bowling hours:
- 616.846.2820
Make your own wine at Tempo Vino Winery
Winery hours:
- Monday 11am-6pm
- Tuesday 11am-6pm
- Wednesday 11am-6pm
- Thursday 11am-8pm
- Friday 11am-8pm
- Saturday 11am-8pm
- Sunday CLOSED
Brewery and taste testing at Founders
Tour only:
- Friday 5:30pm
- Saturday 11am and 11:45am
- Sunday 12:30pm
Tour and tasting:
- Wednesday 5:30pm
- Saturday 12:30pm and 3pm
- Sunday 2pm