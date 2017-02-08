Toss out the ‘dinner and movie’ date this Valentines Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Are you ready to toss out the cliché ‘dinner and a movie’ date? Get creative this Valentines Day, and do something fun with the man you love! There’s SO MUCH to do, near you.

Go rock climbing at Higher Ground Rock Climbing Centre

Hours:

Monday 5-10pm

Tuesday 5-10pm

Wednesday College Night 5-11pm

Thursday 5-10pm

Friday 5-10pm

Saturday 12-10pm

Sunday 12-6pm

Laugh your booty off at River City Improv Group

Contact:

616.752.8570

Go bowling at Starlite Lanes

Call for open bowling hours:

616.846.2820

Make your own wine at Tempo Vino Winery

Winery hours:

Monday 11am-6pm

Tuesday 11am-6pm

Wednesday 11am-6pm

Thursday 11am-8pm

Friday 11am-8pm

Saturday 11am-8pm

Sunday CLOSED

Brewery and taste testing at Founders

Tour only:

Friday 5:30pm

Saturday 11am and 11:45am

Sunday 12:30pm

Tour and tasting:

Wednesday 5:30pm

Saturday 12:30pm and 3pm

Sunday 2pm