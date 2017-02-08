Teach a sport, learn life lessons with First Tee

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) There’s a great program in West Michigan that teaches kids golf and so much more.

The First Tee of West Michigan offers golf lessons for children, but also emphasizes teaching values like honesty, judgement, good sportsmanship, integrity and responsibility.

The First Tee program serves youth ages seven to 17 from all socio-economic backgrounds, partnering with organizations like the Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department, Boys and Girls Club, and many others.

Some participants got the chance recently to attend an event in Naples, Florida, ahead of the Senior Tournament there. They golfed against students from First Tee chapters across the country, played at a championship level course, and met Senior Tour players.

For over 25 years, West Michigan has started their golf season off right with the West Michigan Golf Show. With the area’s top equipment dealers, courses and resorts, you can plan your entire summer of golf, and even tee off for the first time of the season, all inside DeVos Place.

West Michigan Golf Show

February 10-12

Sunday is Junior Day – Jr. events all day