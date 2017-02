GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Mentorship and exposure can help high schoolers find a direction for the future. Job Shadow Day in West Michigan had 573 students at 94 different companies shadowing 188 mentors. Wow! Maranda had a group from Godwin Heights High School that received a day behind the scenes of Where You Live! Check out the video above where students got to explore a shoot at the Grand Rapids Police Department.