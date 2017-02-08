Stacy London adds her touch to Meijer fashion

WOTV 4 Women web staff Published: Updated:
meijer


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Meijer (and trendy Michiganders) are excited that Stacy London, one of America’s foremost style experts, will help shape the style direction for its on-trend women’s clothing line, Massini. London is best known as the co-host of TLC’s “What Not to Wear” and “Love Lust or Run,” and is a New York Times best-selling author.

In her role, London will serve as a style consultant to help the Meijer Style team continue its focus to evolve the Massini line with affordable trends for everyday wear. Check out the video above, where Stacy and Jennifer Rook of Meijer join Maranda to talk about this exciting partnership.

