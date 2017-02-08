GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-When your child is sick, you want the best possible care. The Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is committed to helping patients and families every single day. Many programs and services, such as Child Life Services, the Injury Prevention Program, and clinical research, would not be possible without philanthropy – that’s where the generosity of the community comes in. Every gift to the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital makes a direct impact on the young patients and families cared for at the children’s hospital every day.

The Michigan International Auto Show Charity Spectacular has helped raise More than $1.2 million to support the life-changing and innovative programs and services offered at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Each year- thousands of children from West Michigan, the nation, and the world are cared for by the specialists at the hospital. Click video above to watch highlights from the Charity Spectacular.

To find out how you can volunteer or help in other ways, click here.