GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.

The Middle

8 p.m.

Mike offers himself and Frankie up to watch the neighbor’s baby overnight.

American Housewife

8:30 p.m.

The Ottos’ house is put up for sale, but Katie is the only one happy with the prospect of moving.

Fresh Off the Boat

9 p.m.

Jessica is happy her sister is going to college but does not support her pursuit of an art degree.

The Real O’Neals

9:30 p.m.

Brett’s relationship with his best friend makes Kenny realize he’s been a bad friend to Allison.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

10 p.m.

Daisy, Mace and the team seek a way to contain an explosive Inhuman.

24 Hour News 8 @ Eleven

The day’s major news events, business reports, local sports updates, weather information and tomorrow’s forecast are presented by the News 8 Team.

Jimmy Kimmel Live

11:30 p.m.

Will Arnett; Gabrielle Union; Charli XCX; Dweezil Zappa sits in with Cleto and the Cletones.

Enjoy all your favorite shows on MY ABC WOTV4. Click here to find out where to watch us.

Make sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Get updates and view pictures using #MYABCWOTV4!