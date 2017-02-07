The sweet sounds of the African Children’s Choir

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – The African Children’s Choir melts the hearts of audiences with their charming smiles, beautiful voices and lively African songs and dances. The program features well-loved children’s songs, traditional Spirituals and Gospel favorites. Concerts are free and open to all. A free-will offering is taken at the performance to support African Children’s Choir programs, such as education, care and relief and development programs.

Music for Life (The parent organization for The African Children’s Choir) works in seven African countries such as, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa. MFL has educated over 52,000 children and impacted the lives of over 100,000 people through its relief and development programs during its history. MFL purpose is to help create new leadership for tomorrow’s Africa, by focusing on

education.

The African Children’s Choir is a nonprofit humanitarian and relief organization dedicated to helping Africa’s most vulnerable children today so they can help Africa tomorrow.

The African Children’s Choir Upcoming Concerts

February 8 at 7pm

St. John’s Episcopal Church — Grand Haven

February 10 at 7 p.m.

Fruitport Congregational United Church of Christ

February 12 at 10:30 a.m.

Bridge Bible Church – Norton Shores

February 12 at 6 p.m.

Westview Christian Reformed Church – Grand Rapids

Free Admission – Donations Accepted