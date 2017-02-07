The Bachelor episode 6: tears, tears, and more tears

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – In season 21 episode 6, there is drama, tears, and biggest fears. Here’s what happened in

1) Taylor speaks her mind to Nick (after being kicked off, of course).

…yet, it didn’t work. Nick said he “knows how he feels” about Corrine, and decided to keep her around for week 7. Sorry, Taylor, you can’t win ’em all.

2) Alexis gets the boot.

Safe to say the funniest contestant The Bachelor has ever had was eliminated… and America was heartbroken. Alexis, we hope you finally become that Dolphin trainer you’ve always longed to be. Chase your dreams, girl.

Nothing cures getting dumped better than a @muddybody_ mask and some wine 🍷 use code "dolphin" for 15% off at @muddybody_ ! A photo posted by Alexis Waters (@alexiswaters_) on Feb 6, 2017 at 5:33pm PST

Dolphins around the world are silent. #TheBachelor — Drunk Dolphin (@DrunkDolphinGal) February 7, 2017

3) Kristina shares her incredible story, leaving America humbled and heartbroken.

Holy cow. Kristina fills us in on her abusive childhood, growing up as an orphan, and making the difficult decision to leave her siblings for a better life in America.

This story touches my heart… Kristina, your strength and outlook on life is inspiring. Thank you for sharing ❤️ #TheBachelor — JoJo Fletcher (@JoelleFletcher) February 7, 2017

Embodying appreciation and gratitude, Kristina is truly inspiring #TheBachelor — Caila Quinn (@CailaQuinn) February 7, 2017

Taking a minute to realize how amazing adoption is and that accepting peeps like Kristina into our country makes us Amazing. #TheBachelor — Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) February 7, 2017

4) Corrine is finally given her Bachelor nanny.

The ladies arrive in St. Thomas and receive some house help… and, as you can guess, Corrine makes the most of it.

I would die if they made Corrine the next Bachelorette.😂 I mean it's all about ratings right…who better?!💁 #TheBachelor — Jubilee Sharpe (@JubileeSharpe1) February 7, 2017

5) The group date gets… weird.

To kick off the awkward group date, Nick pretends to be a baby T-Rex… yup. Then, everyone gets WAY too competitive in a game of volleyball – because this game is life or death, right? Following an abundance of tears.

No matter how bad things get, we'll always have this GIF of @viallnicholas28 prancing around like a bb T-Rex #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/RWPFrnEtQv — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) February 7, 2017

This Volleyball group date is the same week as our Pig island group date. Week 5 is the week of emotional breakdowns #thebachelor — Amanda Stanton (@amandastantonnn) February 7, 2017

Playing beach volleyball on a date is literally my personal hell #thebachelor — Mollie Bushnell (@mollie_bushnell) February 7, 2017

6) Jasmine goes a bit, well, crazy.

Jasmine worked her way up the crazy ladder: from crying, to shoving, to choking. Consequently, she gets sent home on the group date.

Jasmine: Put yourself out there. Evil Jasmine: Tell him you want to strangle him. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/w3igW2eySG — drew clayton (@drewclayton) February 7, 2017

"Jasmine is just not someone I see myself spending the rest of my life being abused by." – Nick #TheBachelor — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) February 7, 2017

"If Jasmine was a vegetable, she’d be a turnip. Because she’s turned all the way up.” -Raven#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/5Qt9IYLNlW — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 7, 2017

7) Whitney gets stranded on an island.

After feeling her inner thigh a bit and telling her she’s beautiful, Nick decides to send Whitney (Season 21’s mystery girl) home and give Danielle L. another chance.

If a Whitney gets stranded on an island and no one even knows who she is, does it make a sound? #TheBachelor — Kate Coyne (@KatePeople) February 7, 2017

Life goals: look as pretty as Whitney when crying. #whatagem #thebachelor — Jennifer Saviano (@jennifersaviano) February 7, 2017

8) Surprise! Danielle L. gets sent home, too.

After confessing the fact that she’s falling in love with Nick, Danielle L. gets blind sided. Although, America sure saw it coming…

Find someone who looks at you the way Nick … oh wait. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/mr9Mn5wQOz — Samantha Highfill (@samhighfill) February 7, 2017

I think this is gonna end badly for D-Lo (🙄 at that name) #TheBachelor — Carly Waddell (@carlywaddell) February 7, 2017

"I'm glad we're on the same page" as Nick looks like he is not only on a different page, but also reading a different book. #TheBachelor — Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) February 7, 2017

9) Nick breaks down.

After sending Danielle L. home, Nick has a bit of a panic attack. He ends up visiting the girls and expressing his concerns, stating that he’s unsure if this will work out in the end. In true Bachelor fashion, the show ends with Nick storming out and the girls breaking down.

OK Nick crying does break my tender lil heart 💔 #thebachelor #cancerian — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) February 7, 2017

Season Finale:

Nick gives the final rose to his teeth, for always bein there & never letting his gums get in the way #PlotTwist #TheBachelor — Chad Johnson (@realChadJohnson) February 7, 2017

