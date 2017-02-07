Empowering book for women: ‘Control Girl’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Little fights with your husband and kids. Unhappiness when things don’t match your version of perfect. Tension, anger, fear, anxiety–it all begins with a heart that craves control. When your perspective of how life should go replaces God’s, you doom your quest for security, peace, and joy before it even starts.

Thankfully, there is a better way. Mom and author of ‘Control Girl’, Shannon Popkin, joined Maranda in studio to talk about writing this best selling book. In the video above, Shannon shares what she has discovered about her own control struggles and about God from studying seven Control Girls in the Bible. Buy ‘Control Girl’ here. 

