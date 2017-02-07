Change what it means to age

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Want to feel good about your age?  Then embrace it! Own it. Be proud of it. AARP wants to give people courage to embrace their age and not be limited by it. The video above shows what ‘aging’ entails, and it can be as colorful as you want! The way we think about aging is outdated. Let’s change the stories we tell. Let’s change what it means to age. Let’s #DisruptAging.

Here are some ways you can disrupt aging and fight against ageism:

  1. Never lie about your age.  Be proud of your stage in life.
  2. Avoid saying “I’m too old for that”  and steer others away from this ageist language.
  3. Identify someone who embraces their age; see what you can learn from them and apply it to your own life.

Your age doesn’t define you. And your abilities aren’t based on a number. To learn more about loving your age, visit disruptaging.aarp.org

