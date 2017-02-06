Handmade Valentine’s craft ideas for kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Valentine’s Day is a great time to get creative with your family! Surprise your valentines with a hand-made craft.

We invited two West Michigan moms and their kids to show us some great crafts you can make right at home. Start with different colors of construction paper. Fold it in half and draw a heart. Then cut along the line to make a heart shape. Make several hearts in different sizes and paste them together with glue sticks to make different animals and insects. You can use smaller construction paper hearts, googly eyes, glitter glue, and puff paint to decorate them and make them special.