Fascinating Oscar Statuette facts

The most recognizable award in history, is quite possibly the Oscar Statue. The statue has graced the mantals of some of the most notable filmmakers and actors since 1929. Below is a list of fun fact that you may not know about the iconic golden statue.

*Jimmy Kimmel confirmed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he will host the 89th Oscars® to be broadcast live on Oscar® Sunday, February 26, 2017, on the ABC Television Network. This is Kimmel’s first time hosting the global telecast.

OSCAR STATUETTE FACTS:

Official Name:

Academy Award® of Merit

Height:

13½ inches

Weight:

8½ pounds

Number of Awards Presented:

3,048

First Recipient:

Emil Jannings, named Best Actor for his performances in “The Last Command” and “The Way of All Flesh” in 1929

Design:

A stylized figure of a knight holding a crusader’s sword standing on a reel of film with five spokes signifying the five original branches of the Academy (actors, directors, producers, technicians and writers). No model was used during the design process.

Designer:

Cedric Gibbons, chief art director at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Sculptor:

Los Angeles artist George Stanley

Manufacturer:

Polich Tallix

Manufacturing Time:

3 months for 50 statuettes