Empowering students with hands-on experience at Kent Tech Center

WOTV 4 Women web staff Published: Updated:
kent-isd


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Maranda and the crew went inside the automotive program at the Kent Tech Center where students are being empowered and getting real-world, hands on experience. In the automotive center, students learn the latest techniques and technology in automotive systems. They also explore a wide range of careers while learning these systems and the way vehicle service companies work. Students specialize in two of four career tracks:

Brakes
Engine Repair
Electrical/Electronics
Suspension, Steering

The Kent Tech Center has ASE-certified instructors follow the standards required for NATEF program certification. The cars, tools, equipment and lessons are up to date with industry standards.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s