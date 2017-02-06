Empowering students with hands-on experience at Kent Tech Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Maranda and the crew went inside the automotive program at the Kent Tech Center where students are being empowered and getting real-world, hands on experience. In the automotive center, students learn the latest techniques and technology in automotive systems. They also explore a wide range of careers while learning these systems and the way vehicle service companies work. Students specialize in two of four career tracks:

Brakes

Engine Repair

Electrical/Electronics

Suspension, Steering

The Kent Tech Center has ASE-certified instructors follow the standards required for NATEF program certification. The cars, tools, equipment and lessons are up to date with industry standards.

High school students are being empowered by receiving hands-on training in all parts of the automotive industry. In the video above, Maranda explores the collision repair area where students are doing everything from body to mechanical work. The relevance of this study and hands-on approach is appealing to all types of students, from Top 10 to athletes, to student government representatives and artists. Students from nearly 70 sending high schools find a home at the Tech Center.

Students earn more than a $1million annually in college credit through their programs at the Tech Center. Graduates in some programs can earn an entire year of free college credit. In our Aviation programs students can earn free college credit and valuable industry certifications. In the video above, Maranda talks to students about the training they receive.

The Kent ISD Tech Center is doing more than creating productive members of the work force, they are helping students excel. Maranda speaks with students in the video above about their experience at the Tech Center.