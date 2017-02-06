Empowering students with hands-on experience at Kent Tech Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Maranda and the crew went inside the automotive program at the Kent Tech Center where students are being empowered and getting real-world, hands on experience. In the automotive center, students learn the latest techniques and technology in automotive systems. They also explore a wide range of careers while learning these systems and the way vehicle service companies work. Students specialize in two of four career tracks:
Brakes
Engine Repair
Electrical/Electronics
Suspension, Steering
The Kent Tech Center has ASE-certified instructors follow the standards required for NATEF program certification. The cars, tools, equipment and lessons are up to date with industry standards.