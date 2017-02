GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.

America’s Funniest Home Videos

8 p.m.

Reluctant skier; a man trying to kill a bug with a baseball bat; great moments in bad ideas.

Shark Tank

9 p.m.

A twist on a common vegetable; a unique barbecue sauce; a device for protection from the sun.

Shark Tank

10 p.m.

Faux flower business; mercury level tester; fashion for social media generation.

24 Hour News 8 @ Eleven

The day’s major news events, business reports, local sports updates, weather information and tomorrow’s forecast are presented by the News 8 Team.

Enjoy all your favorite shows on MY ABC WOTV4. Click here

Make sure to follow us on Facebook Twitter Instagram . Get updates and view pictures using #MYABCWOTV4 !