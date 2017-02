GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The big game is here and I don’t know about you but the only thing on my mind is food! What should I serve? What would people like? What’s easy to make? If you have asked yourself at least one of theses questions (if not all) than you’re in luck because WOTV has the answers. We did a little research on what foods go well with watching football and have compiled a list of the 20 best crowd pleasers for the big game.

1. Pulled Pork Sandwiches

2. Pigs in a Blanket

3. Mini Sandwiches

4. Buffalo Chicken Dip

5. Pizza

6. Wings – any flavor

7. Quesadillas

8. Chips with either Salsa, Guacamole, or/and Queso

9. Pretzel Bites with Cheese Sauce

10. Cookies

11. Meatballs (mini meatballs as appetizers or meatball subs)

12. Brownies

13. Potato Chips

14. Hot Dogs and/or Brats

15. Hamburgers

16. Mini Candies – M&Ms, Skittles, Starbursts, Reese’s, Snickers, etc.

17. Deviled Eggs

18. Veggie or Fruit Tray

19. Chocolate covered pretzels

20. Mini Grilled Cheeses with Tomato Soup

21. Cupcakes

22. Loaded Potato Skins

23. Chili

24. Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara Sauce

25. Mac-N-Cheese Bites