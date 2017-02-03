8 tips to make your big game party super

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Listen up ladies, football season is almost over! Some of you may be rejoicing because you’re finally getting your TVs back and in some severe cases, such as with my boyfriend, maybe even your man’s full attention back, but before that happens it’s time to party, big game style. I may not be the biggest football fan ever but I am a HUGE fan of big game parties. Good company, good drinks, and good food…sounds like a good time to me! Here are a few ideas to help make sure your big game party is super.

1. Make it Festive

I know this sounds a little over the top but a few balloons can go a long way. Any party looks more festive with a few decorations. There’s plenty of fun football themed items at the dollar-store you can pick up. Steamers and balloons are both easy to put up and pretty inexpensive .You’ll really feel like it’s a party with a little décor, you don’t need to go crazy but feel free to have some fun with it. Hanging up some streamers around your windows or door frames will add some color to your party. If you like balloons better, you could put a few by your mailbox and put some in the living room. If you will be having kids at your party, you can have them take a balloon home as a little souvenir, and it’s less clean up for you afterwards #BestHostEver

2. Have Plenty of Snacks

Snacks and football go together like peas and carrots. Everyone loves to eat and when you’re watching a big game you can work up quite an appetite. Make sure you have plenty of munchies around so people have things to snack on at all times. That will minimize the tummy rumbles as the main food is being prepared or delivered. Chips and dip is always a crowd pleaser, mini corn dogs, Chex-Mix, little meatballs, deviled eggs, nuts (watch out for allergies) or veggie trays are also good options. Really any type of bite sized sharable is perfect. Having a few healthy snacks to balance out all the salty ones is also a good idea.

3. Have “Real” Food

“Real” food and munchies are quite different. I went to a big game party once where the only thing to eat was snacks….at first it was fine but as the night progressed all the snacks were gone because people kept eating them and everyone was getting hungry again because we all hadn’t had “real” food in 4 or 5 hours! The game runs long sometimes, so if you’re hosting a party, or evening going to a party where you need to bring something, “real” food is a great idea! Pizza always works, so do wings, meatball subs are good and everyone likes hot dogs and hamburgers. Just make sure if you order something that you order it ahead of time because this Sunday is always a crazy day for take out and if you wait too long to order it the food won’t get to you until late! Getting hangry is a real thing, irritable and snippy due to hunger. Don’t let hanger affect your party, plan ahead and plan on serving “real” food.

4. Master the Sweet Game

You may be stuffed but sometimes after a good meal all people want is something sweet to satisfy their craving so having that option for people is a good idea. Again, sharable bite sized options are the best way to go. Things like cookies, brownies, cupcakes, bowls of candy, sugar-coated nuts (again watch out for allergies) trail mix, and fruit plates are perfect. Anything you can’t just eat with your fingers and a napkin…forget about it! It’s more hassle than it’s worth and more clean up for you after.

5. Paper and Plastic Are Your Friends

In big party settings the best thing to have to serve food and refreshments in is with paper and plastic. Cups, plates and silver wear that you can just throw away after will make your life so much easier. You are going to be exhausted after hosting all these people for the big game and doing dishes is not going to be something you want to have to do! Do yourself a favor and have paper and/or plastic at your party.

6. Get Your Head In The Game(s)

If you have kids or are planning on having kids at your big game party, they might not be fully invested in the game or in the adult socializing. Having some games for the little ones to play is a good idea to have on hand, especially if you’re having a pretty decent sized group of kids. You don’t want them to get restless and bored so giving them options to entertain themselves during the party is a good move. Put out some cards, set up the video games downstairs, put out board games, have a soccer ball or football on hand for them to go outside, whatever it is you have just make sure you have it ready. You don’t want to be scrambling during the party because you’ll spend more time looking for that old soccer ball than you will enjoying your guests and your own party. The hostest with the mostest is always prepared!

7. B.Y.O.D (Bring your own drinks)

A big part of the big game is adult beverages, which can get expensive if you’re the one hosting. Let your guests know ahead of time that they should bring their own adult drinks. You’re not a vending machine, your guests will understand and it will give you one less thing as a host to worry about. I mean how are you suppose to know what every single person at your party really wants to drink that night? You can offer a specialty drink if you’d like to have as an option if you’re not fully comfortable with the idea of being empty handed in the booze department but that’s totally up to you, whatever you’re most comfortable with. I will say it would be a good idea to supply water bottles and pop for the kids or anyone underage or anyone who wants something non-alcoholic.. Have a few extra coolers on hand as well or make room in the fridge to accommodate what people may bring over because some drinks might need to be refrigerated.

8. Help is Okay

One thing I swear by when it comes to parties is it’s okay to ask and except help. If people offer to bring a dish or something, SAY YES! There is nothing wrong with getting a little help. Hosting parties are expensive and people understand if you ask them politely if they wouldn’t mind bringing something. The fun part of when people bring their own dishes is they can bring something that you’ve never tried before or would have never tired. If you really like what they brought you could ask for the recipe. Sharing is caring, and help is okay!