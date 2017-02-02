Students learning automotive careers at Kent Tech Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Looking around, one might think they’re in an auto parts store, but in reality Maranda and the crew went inside the Kent Tech Center. In the automotive center, students learn the latest techniques and technology in automotive systems. They also explore a wide range of careers while learning these systems and the way vehicle service companies work. Students specialize in two of four career tracks:

Brakes

Engine Repair

Electrical/Electronics

Suspension, Steering

The Kent Tech Center has ASE-certified instructors follow the standards required for NATEF program certification. The cars, tools, equipment and lessons are up to date with industry standards.