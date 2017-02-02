Soup’s On For All has warmed the hearts and bellies of thousands of community members, while helping to provide hot meals for those in need. This year, more than $100,000 are raised for the food and pantry programs of God’s Kitchen, a program of Catholic Charities West Michigan.

More than 1,000 attendees make the event possible with the support of more than 150 volunteers and local restaurants. There are many ways to create hope for the individuals and families served through Catholic Charities West Michigan. Here’s how you can help:

Donate personal care items.



Collecting items to be used at the Casa Family Support Center.



Holding a baby shower to benefit our Baby Pantry or Pregnancy Support Program.



collect canned goods for the food and pantry programs.



Donate a used vehicle working household appliances, or gently used furniture.



Helping a Family at the Holidays.

Soups On Along The Lakeshore

Start Time: 6PM

Date: March 8, 2017

Location: Trillium Events Center

17246 Van Wagoner Rd

Spring Lake, Michigan 49456

Ticket Price: $40 per person

Get tickets at http://www.ccwestmi.org.