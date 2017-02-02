Get out and enjoy winter this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) Winter weekends are the perfect time to get the family out and about to enjoy all West Michigan has to offer. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up!

Creative Arts Repertoire Ensemble Presents “The Pied Piper” in a Delightful One-Hour Classical Ballet

Feb. 4 and 5 at East Grand Rapids High School Performing Arts Center. The performances are just one hour in length making them perfect for young audiences. Audiences are encouraged to meet the cast for autographs and photographs following the performance. Tickets are available online by visiting www.careballet.org, by calling (616) 464-3682 or purchasing at the door one hour prior to each performance. Ticket prices are $10 for students and $15 for adults.

Performance Details:

CARE Ballet’s “The Pied Piper”

Saturday, Feb. 4, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 3 p.m.

East Grand Rapids High School Performing Arts Center, 2211 Lake Drive S.E., East Grand Rapids, Mich.

Adults $15, Students $10

Parking is free

Michigan International Auto Show

Feb 2-5

DeVos Place

Adults: $10, children (6-14) $4 – 5 and under free

Discover What Drives You! This is the greatest annual opportunity to view your “next new car!” Car manufacturers from around the world will bring their finest traveling displays with new vehicles – including sedans, vans, SUV’s, trucks, hybrids and sports cars. Not only is the Auto Show the BEST place to shop and compare options for every day vehicles, it is also the first opportunity for West Michigan residents to see many of the most recently released or “soon to be released” models!

Ethnic Heritage Festival

Join the Grand Rapids Public Museum on Saturday, February 4 for a day-long celebration of music, dance, crafts and food representing the various ethnic groups that call West Michigan Home. Event begins at 10am and features a variety of organizations, performances, and presentations.

Ethnic Heritage Festival is FREE with general admission to the Museum.

13th Annual Magical Ice Fest – St. Joseph

Certified Ice Competitions – All Weekend. Watch carvers magically turn frozen blocks into works of art! Friday evening the Professional Individual Competition will run from 5:30-7:30pm along Pleasant Street. On Saturday, the Professional Team Competition will run from 8am-4pm along State Street.

Snow Biz Scavenger Hunt – All Weekend

Hunt all of our logo sculptures in and around downtown and be entered to win a prize! Stop in the Welcome Center to get a copy of the scavenger hunt form and learn the fun details. The hunt is available Friday – Sunday of the Ice Festival.

Magical Fun – Saturday

Join local magician John Dudley as he visits several downtown attractions and performs a variety of magic. He is sure to be entertaining for all ages. Scheduled stops are listed below.

Snowfest – Muskegon

The Greater Muskegon Jaycees annual Snowfest event will return to Downtown Muskegon Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4. On Friday, the Jaycees will host Frozen Friday, taking place on Western Ave. between 3rd and 4th streets. This is in partnership with Downtown Muskegon Now’s First Fridays event series featuring family-friendly free or affordable activities taking place Downtown Muskegon on the first Friday of each month. It’s happening 6:00pm to 8:00pm and will feature the movie Frozen played on an outdoor movie screen along with popcorn, a smore station, arts and crafts with the Boys & Girls Club, a Snow Derby with the Boy Scouts and special guest appearances from “Snowlof and Elsa.”

Saturday, there’s a Cornhole and Snow Volleyball Tournament that will run simultaneously on Western Ave. between 3rd and 4th streets. Registration begins at 9:00am and tournaments begin at 10:00am. Trophies and cash prizes will be given to 1st and 2nd place teams in each tournament. Pre-event registration is requested and the cost to play is $30 per Cornhole team of 2 and $40 per Volleyball team of 4. Those wanting to compete should register early at http://www.muskegonjaycees.org/snowfest.

The Popular Battle of the Bowls Chili Cook-off will take place from 11:00am to 2:00pm on Saturday at the Holiday Inn and Conference Center. This event will be in partnership with the Child Abuse Council. Area restaurants will go head to head to see who has the best Chili. Chili samples will be 20 for $10 or $1 per sample bowl.