Get involved with Tiaras and Bowties

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Tiaras and Bowties is a children’s pageant and fashion showcase sponsored by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. The sorority created the event to reach out to families with younger children and encourage parents to begin saving for college.

Every child in the pageant will receive an award, and the top winners receive cash prizes, a modeling portfolio, and a membership to Frederik Meijer Gardens. The fashions from the event will be provided by Meijer.

Parents who are interested in involving their children are encouraged to come to a Parent Information Meeting on February 12 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Grand Rapids. RSVP to grdeltas@gmail.com.

Applications for children to be involved in the pageant are online now. Children must be between the ages of one and seven and must be able to walk. There is a non-refundable application fee of $10.

Tiaras and Bowties will be April 22nd at Frederik Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapids. For more information, contact Deborah at (616) 633-4624.