Family history and heart disease: What is your risk?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) -The tendency to develop heart disease can run in the family, passed down through risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, high blood sugar levels and obesity.

Now for the good news: Even with a family history of heart disease, you may prevent it through healthy eating habits and frequent physical

activity. And you can pass along those habits to the next generation. It’s time to know about your family’s health history. It’s time to do more

to reduce your own risk.

Get started today with these easy steps:

1. Map out your blood relatives’ health history using this document as your guide.

2. Talk with your healthcare provider about what this means to you and to your family. Schedule your Well-Woman Visit.

3. Start practicing healthy eating habits and frequent physical activity with your family.