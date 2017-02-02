Exploring Whales: Giants of the Deep at the Public Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – The new whale exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum is making waves, pun intended! Maranda took a tour through this fun, new must-see. This exhibition brings visitors closer than ever before to the world’s largest mammals through a series of hands on components, life-size skeletons, models and more. Check out the video to see all the fun in store for your family!

Whales: Giants of the Deep was developed and is presented by the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa, and was made possible through the support of the New Zealand Government and the Smithsonian Institution.

Click here to win tickets to an exclusive VIP Whales: Giants of the Deep party.