Beat the cold with hot events and big chances to win at Firekeepers Casino Hotel

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-There’s a lot to be excited about this month at FireKeepers Casino Hotel. The fun Kicks off with a Big Game watch party at Dacey’s Taphouse with former Lions Eddie Murray and Cory Schlesinger! The two will be available for photos and autographs during the game. Eddie will also have his replica Vince Lombardi Trophy for photos. To ensure you never miss a minute of the action, the game will be shown on over 95 televisions throughout the casino floor. You can also play for a chance to win up to $25,000 CASH! Guests who earn 50 points starting at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5 until the end of the 1st quarter of the Big Game can redeem a game card at the Red Hot Rewards club beginning at 3 p.m. Pull the tabs off your game card to reveal your numbers. If the last digit of the home and visiting teams’ official score at the end of each quarter match your numbers, you win a guaranteed prize!

Treat your Valentine to dinner at FireKeepers signature restaurant, Nibi. The distinctive menu includes everything from perfectly cooked steaks to fresh seafood and plenty of wine options. Nibi’s wine list was recently awarded the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. This intimate setting is the perfect place to wine and dine during the Valentine’s Day period, the restaurants is open Wednesday – Thursday and Sunday with special holiday hours on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Try your luck in FireKeepers 2nd annual Valentines Mixed Doubles Poker Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 18 starting at 4 p.m. Buy-in is $80 and includes 8,000 in tournament chips, with a re-entry fee set at $40 that includes 4,000 in tournament chips. Prizes will be based on participation. The more players we have, the further the prize pool will grow! Registration begins Saturday, February 11 in the Poker Room.

Keep earning those entries for the Five Star, Five Car Cadillac Giveaway on Saturday, Feb. 25! Starting at 2 p.m. one player will be selected every two hours to win a 2017 Cadillac ATS Sedan. Wrapping up the winning at 10 p.m. one lucky winner will receive the Grand Prize 2017 Cadillac XT5 Crossover. Simply play with your Red Hot Rewards Club card to earn entries – the more you play the more chances to win!

Join the fun again on Sunday, Feb. 26 for a Daytona 500 watch party in Dacey’s Taphouse with friends from Michigan International Speedway. Select the exact order of the top ten drivers in the Daytona 500 and you could win the $100,000 Grand Prize! Enter for free daily at the kiosks located outside of Kabaret Lounge.

The stars are all here in the FireKeepers Event Center! Friday, Feb. 3, Big & Rich will be here performing their country hits. Tickets start at $59. Then, on Friday, Feb.17, Tesla will be rocking out the Event Center. Tickets start at $49. Purchases can be made at FireKeepersCasino.com or Startickets.com. To avoid service charges, purchase your tickets at the Box Office, located inside the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Lobby.

Looking for employment? FireKeepers will be conducting open interviews and tendering job offers during an upcoming job fair. The job fair will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 6 in the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Event Center. Applicants will be able to apply and interview for positions in Food & Beverage, Security, Hotel, Slots, Bingo, Finance and Marketing departments. Human Resources will be on sight to make offers on the spot. Applicants must be at least 18-years-old, though some positions require applicants to be at least 21.