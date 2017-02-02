15 ways West Michigan is wearing red February 3rd

Valerie Dorn Published: Updated:
wear-red

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Did you know that heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in women? Did you know that each year, 1 in 3 women are victims of this silent killer? Did you also know that you have the opportunity to do something about this? You can help spread the word about women’s heart disease right here in your own community. Join us, the women of West Michigan, as we help spread awareness about this noble cause on February 3, 2017 by wearing lots and lots of red. Here are 15 ways you can wear red too!

 

1. Red Shoes

pair of red women's shoes

 

2. Red Lips

red lipstick

3. Red Hat

Women's hat . knitted hat isolated on white background.red hat

4. Red Sunglasses

sunglasses on white background.

5. Red Scarf

Red wool scarf on a white background

 

6. Red Shirt

Folded shirt isolated

7. Red Leggings

baby red leggings

8. Red Sweater

Roll-neck t-shirt

9. Red Jewelry

earrings with ruby on white background

10. Red Nails

Red nail polish

11. Red Bag

Red leather Women's handbag on white background

12. Red Dress

Red dress isolated

 

13.Red Pants

Jeans on clothes rack

14. Red Coat

Red jacket

15. Red Hair Accessories

Tied bow isolated

