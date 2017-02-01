The comfy girl guide: how to never wear jeans again

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – See, the problem with being a girl is that you feel this obligation to look nice all the time. And, to be completely honest, it can be quite the job to get this look on point. From makeup, to hair, to the dreaded outfit choice…. girl’s definitely have it tough. What we really want? To lounge around in our sweats ALL DAY. Yup, don’t lie to yourself. You know it’s true. In an ideal world, I’d be working from home, sitting in my favorite blue sweats, with a giant coffee in hand.
Then, something marvelous occurred. The heaven’s opened up and out poured leggings; leggings of all shapes, sizes, and colors – these bad boys don’t discriminate. This game-changer put jeans to rest. No more awkward jump ‘n pull to get your pants on in the morning. Stay cozy – and look HOT – every day.
Here is some lovely inspiration for work and play.
Mix and match with your outfit of choice
Add some funk for a corky-cute look
But really, you can never have too much funk…
Mhmm, they even come in leather
Peek-a-boo cute little lace socks!
Flannel it up for a cozy-cute look
Pair them with an oversized sweater
Living in leggings and oversized sweaters so far this week!
Add a chunky heel
Sex appeal alert! Some knee highs will do the trick
Zippers, zippers, zippers
Rain, rain, go away
..einen schönen Mittwoch für euch
A night on the town