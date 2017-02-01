The comfy girl guide: how to never wear jeans again

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – See, the problem with being a girl is that you feel this obligation to look nice all the time. And, to be completely honest, it can be quite the job to get this look on point. From makeup, to hair, to the dreaded outfit choice…. girl’s definitely have it tough. What we really want? To lounge around in our sweats ALL DAY. Yup, don’t lie to yourself. You know it’s true. In an ideal world, I’d be working from home, sitting in my favorite blue sweats, with a giant coffee in hand.

Then, something marvelous occurred. The heaven’s opened up and out poured leggings; leggings of all shapes, sizes, and colors – these bad boys don’t discriminate. This game-changer put jeans to rest. No more awkward jump ‘n pull to get your pants on in the morning. Stay cozy – and look HOT – every day.

Here is some lovely inspiration for work and play.

Mix and match with your outfit of choice

 

Add some funk for a corky-cute look

And every once in a while, your shoes are a perfect match.

A photo posted by Cari Shumway (@lularoecarishumway) on

 

But really, you can never have too much funk…

 

Mhmm, they even come in leather

 

Flannel it up for a cozy-cute look

Cozy in plaid on this snowy Michigan day! Blue pepper jacket ($46) #bluepepper #comfycozy

A photo posted by jb and me (@jbandme36) on

 

Pair them with an oversized sweater

 

Add a chunky heel

 

Sex appeal alert! Some knee highs will do the trick

 

Zippers, zippers, zippers

 

Rain, rain, go away

 

A night on the town

 

Sporty chic

In good company. #thesweatlife

A photo posted by lululemon (@lululemon) on

But really, anything oversized is welcome here

