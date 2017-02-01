The comfy girl guide: how to never wear jeans again

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – See, the problem with being a girl is that you feel this obligation to look nice all the time. And, to be completely honest, it can be quite the job to get this look on point. From makeup, to hair, to the dreaded outfit choice…. girl’s definitely have it tough. What we really want? To lounge around in our sweats ALL DAY. Yup, don’t lie to yourself. You know it’s true. In an ideal world, I’d be working from home, sitting in my favorite blue sweats, with a giant coffee in hand.

Then, something marvelous occurred. The heaven’s opened up and out poured leggings; leggings of all shapes, sizes, and colors – these bad boys don’t discriminate. This game-changer put jeans to rest. No more awkward jump ‘n pull to get your pants on in the morning. Stay cozy – and look HOT – every day.

Here is some lovely inspiration for work and play.

Mix and match with your outfit of choice

It's always a good time for some leggings! And they are half off! #canneverhavetoomany #leggingsarepants #comfy #fleecelined #halfoffsale #owensboroboutique A photo posted by Blitz Boutique Salon & Spa (@blitzboutique55) on Feb 1, 2017 at 9:25am PST

Add some funk for a corky-cute look

And every once in a while, your shoes are a perfect match. A photo posted by Cari Shumway (@lularoecarishumway) on Feb 1, 2017 at 9:04am PST

But really, you can never have too much funk…

Mhmm, they even come in leather

Flannel it up for a cozy-cute look

Cozy in plaid on this snowy Michigan day! Blue pepper jacket ($46) #bluepepper #comfycozy A photo posted by jb and me (@jbandme36) on Jan 5, 2017 at 11:09am PST

Pair them with an oversized sweater

Add a chunky heel

Êtes vous prêtes à conquérir le monde dans vos bottines Bocage ? 👠 lien dans la description ☝️#bocage #shoes #boots #instashopping #videdressing #shoesaddict #whoruntheworld A photo posted by DRESS in the City (@dressinthecity) on Feb 1, 2017 at 9:16am PST

Sex appeal alert! Some knee highs will do the trick

Zippers, zippers, zippers

Rain, rain, go away

..einen schönen Mittwoch für euch 💞 mittlerweile liege ich auch im Bett 🙈🤧 dafür ist der Mann fast wieder fit 🙏🏻 und gestern sagt er noch voller Zuversicht "gut, dass ich dich nicht anstecken kann" 🙄 (hatten wir in 6 Jahren noch NIE) tjaaa, manche Dinge sollte man einfach nicht aussprechen 🤣🤣 wir machen das Beste draus 😅 passt auf euch auf 💋💋 #outfitpost A photo posted by C l a u d i a (@c.c.2013) on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:15am PST

A night on the town

1, 2, or 3 ??? 💕💕👌 __________________________________ 👉🏻 For Shopping Link in Bio 👈🏻 __________________________________ . . A photo posted by Insta Shopping Hut (@instashoppinghut) on Feb 1, 2017 at 9:34am PST

Sporty chic

In good company. #thesweatlife A photo posted by lululemon (@lululemon) on Dec 27, 2016 at 1:52pm PST

But really, anything oversized is welcome here