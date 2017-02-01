Latesha Lipscomb is the WOTV 4 Women Crew focused on beauty! As the beauty expert Latesha specializes in helping you put your best face forward. She is the manager and creator of the “I Got Face Cosmetic Concierge”, a full service beauty provider, based in downtown Grand Rapids, where her and her team of professionals help women every day look and feel their best. Latesha will be sharing her best beauty tips from her and her team of talented professionals to help you look and feel your absolute best!

“I am a people person so I get the most gratification from touching and changing lives one by one.”

Latesha has a full load on her plate being a busy full-time working but she claims she wouldn’t want it any other way. When Latesha isn’t working, she spends most of her time with her young son.

Not only is Latesha a beauty guru but she is also involved in many charity organizations within her community such as Inner City Christian Federation, POSH Innovative Event Management, and the Seeds of Promise Entrepreneurial Impact Team. Latesha is a strong believer in giving back and loves helping out in any way she can.

Latesha’s beauty knowledge is constantly expanding as she is always trying new looks and forever experimenting with fun colors and new trends. “The best thing about makeup,” Latesha says,” is that if you try something you don’t like, you can always take it off.” Latesha is looking forward to sharing all of her best beauty secrets here on WOTV 4 Women.