Go Red for Women in February: Resources for a healthy heart

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) February is American Heart Month and all month-long The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women intiative is inspiring, educating and empowering you to learn about the number one killer of women: heart disease and strokes.

Lifestyle and diet changes can reduce your risk for cardiovascular diseases. A combination of exercises, a heart-healthy diet and knowing how outside factors such as birth control, smoking, etc., affect your risk can save your life. The topic is complex, but the information is invaluable.

Go Red for Women has a ton of resources available at GoRedforWomen.org, from recipes to exercise tips. The Know Your Risk tab is the center of understanding the ins and outs of heart disease and include:

Factors that Increase Your Risk for Heart Disease 

Find out Your Risk for Heart Disease

Birth Control, Pregnancy and Heart Disease 

Menopause and Heart Disease 

But the website also includes statistics about how heart disease affects women, how you can get involved and how you can share your story. Visit GoRedforWomen.org today and begin the journey to a healthier you.

