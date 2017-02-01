Beauty expert must-haves: cosmetics, cleansing and more!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Winter gray skies got you down? Clear up your skin and get your GLOW on with Shea Moisture bath and beauty products.

So I have actually been a fan of Shea Moisture for quite some time. But as of late they have been unveiling new products that have just been blowing my mind.

Cosmetic line must-have

It all started when the released a cosmetic line…Yes…You heard me… a cosmetic line! I was able to explore and experience everything from fabulous foundation to ultra-luxurious lip gloss. This was exciting because all Shea Moisture products really are best described as “natural, organic, sustainably-produced, goodness”. Their products are free of just about everything but still give you great color and wear well for the woman on the go. The prices are reasonable and the line is pretty extensive, so chances are you’ll find exactly what you need that is a healthier option for your skin.

Lip Gloss I love

The Shea Butter Ultra Shine Lip Gloss is my personal favorite because you can layer it on for a hot date or social hour with colleagues and it will add a pop of color to your face. Especially if you’re an eyes, cheeks and lips only kind of girl. I love the bold yet electric fuchsia shade they offer called Jenny. This lip gloss shade screams “hello” before you do; that’s always a win!

But wait… there’s more… if the weathers giving your skin the blues don’t dismay.

Cleansing products to try

A few month back, Shea Moisture in all their glory released a line of face wipes! Insert “hands raised in worship” emoji here… They are amazing! As a make-up artist and lover of beauty products, there is nothing like an amazing face wipe to remove dirt, oil and makeup from your skin at the beginning or the end of the day. I am head over heels for the African Black Soap Clarifying Facial wipes. I use these at night to wipe away the stress of the day and give my skin a much needed face lift. I adore these wipes because African Black Soap and Tea Tree Oil help to balance oily skin for a clearer appearance and the Calendula Oil helps to calm and soothe skin. So just before I hit the sack, my “skin feels balanced, refreshed and soothed”. The Raw Shea Butter Hydrating Facial Wipes with Frankincense & Myrrh are equally fabulous. They smell extraordinary and will leave your face feeling supple and soft to the touch unlike any product I have ever experienced! And better yet, they retail for only $5.99. BEST PURCHASE EVER!

I cannot wait to try Manuka Honey & Maura Oil Intensive Hydration Body Scrub. I am certain it’ll be like witnessing a magic trick at home in the shower. It is important to stay hydrated this season and take good care of yourself ladies. Drink plenty of H20 and invest in good bath and beauty products without all the extra gunk in it. You deserve the very best!

Shea Moisture products can be purchased at several national stores like Target and Ulta Beauty Supply. Because I am quite the product junkie, I get excited just mentioning those two names.

Find your way to beautiful down your local shopping aisle today. Shea Moisture has been leading the way since 1912!