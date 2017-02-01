3 ways you can “Go Red” this February

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in women. 1 in 3 women are victims of death due to this silent killer. The American Heart Association is passionate for raising awareness in order to fight heart disease and you can join in on the movement. Throughout February women all over the country will be showing their support and wearing lots and lots of red. Here are some opportunities for you to get out and support this noble cause and wear your red right here in West Michigan.

GET INVOLVED:

National Wear Red Day

February 3, 2017

Join the American Heart Association to help spread awareness about heart disease by wearing red! Many people wear red to make a fashion statement, but on February 3rd, women all across the nation are wearing red to make a statement against heart disease. To see all the different way you can incorporate red into your outfit on February 3rd, click here.

Submit your photo on National “Go Red Day” to info@wotv4women.com to be featured in our West Michigan Go Red photo gallery!

Go Red For Women Kalamazoo Luncheon

February 10, 2017 10:30AM-1:30PM at the Raddison Plaza, Kalamazoo, MI

Put on your favorite red outfit and head out to Kalamazoo for a luncheon with other professional women just like you who are trying to make a difference in their community. This luncheon will help educate and encourage all of us women to live a healthier lifestyle.

Click here to register for tickets

Go Red For Women Grand Rapids Luncheon

February 24, 2017 at 10:30 AM-1:30 PM at the DeVos Place, Grand Rapids, MI

Take this opportunity to network with different woman across West Michigan and share ideas about different ways to help prevent heart disease. Be a voice in the fight against heart disease, and be a listening ear to those who need support and encouragement. Us women need to stick together!

Click here to register for tickets