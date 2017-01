GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.

The Middle

8 p.m.

Sue asks Axl for advice on how to break up with her boyfriend; Brick tries to fit in at school.

American Housewife

8:30 p.m.

Katie and Greg throw themselves into PTA politics.

Fresh Off the Boat

9 p.m.

Evan chooses church instead of Costco.

The Real O’Neals

9:30 p.m.

Pat’s charming brother Dwayne pays a visit.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

10 p.m.

Coulson and the team race to save agents Sam and Bill Koenig and the Darkhold book.

24 Hour News 8 @ Eleven

The day’s major news events, business reports, local sports updates, weather information and tomorrow’s forecast are presented by the News 8 Team.

Jimmy Kimmel Live

11:30 p.m.

Actor Jamie Dornan; actor Adam Scott; Tucker Beathard performs.

