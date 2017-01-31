Weekend fun for families: Ethnic Heritage Festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – There are exciting things happening at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Join people from across West Michigan on Saturday, February 4th, for the Ethnic Heritage Festival. The Festival is a day-long celebration of music, dance, crafts and food representing the various ethnic groups that call West Michigan home.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and features a variety of organizations, performances, and presentations. The video above gives a taste of the performances festival goers can expect. Zu is a group all the way from Congo who want to share their music with West Michigan. The Museum Café will feature ethnic food selections. Colorful performances by various ethnic groups will take place throughout the day in the Meijer Theater and Galleria.

Visitors will be able to view the Museum’s exhibitions with two specific exhibitions having a primary focus on diversity and culture:

-Newcomers: The People of This Place which highlights the ethnic groups that have settled the Grand Rapids area.

-Anishinabek: The People of this Place which focuses on the Native American culture in the region.

Ethnic Heritage Festival is FREE with general admission to the Museum.