Reciprocal membership benefits for GRPM and GRCM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – During the month of February the Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) is partnering with the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum (GRCM) to offer reciprocal membership benefits!

Through this partnership, GRPM members can visit the GRCM and receive free general admission as well as free participation in any of the drop-in daily programs. A special Saturday Zentangle workshop will also be included free of charge to GRPM members at the GRCM on Saturday, February 4th.

GRCM members in return can visit the GRPM and receive free general admission, free planetarium shows and free carousel rides. GRCM members will also be able to visit the traveling exhibit Whales: Giants of the Deep at the GRPM at the member pricing of $2 per person. On Saturday, February 4, the GRPM will host its annual Ethnic Heritage Festival that is free for members to attend, including GRCM members this year!

“The Grand Rapids Public Museum is excited to offer their members an additional benefit for the month of February, to visit the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum!” said Kate Moore, VP of Marketing and PR for the Grand Rapids Public Museum. “The GRPM partnered with the Children’s Museum in 2016 with great success, and we are excited to do it again.”

“Monthly reciprocals with community partners is a great benefit of Grand Rapids Children’s Museum membership. We love to partner with the Grand Rapids Public Museum annually as it’s a great next educational and fun step as children grow older!” said Adrienne Brown, Director of Communication and Events of the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum.

For more information on the reciprocal membership benefits or to become a member of the GRPM, please visit grpm.org.