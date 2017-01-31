‘Ghosts’ of girlfriends past and New Orleans magic on ‘The Bachelor’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Three cheers to Nick Viall and his crazy, sweet, cool, intelligent, bratty gang of girls because this season is so craveable! Every week leaves me wanting more and last night’s episode was no exception. Picking up from last week, Taylor and Corinne had an explosive argument that never got resolved. Regardless of the tension, both the women stuck around to receive another rose. A little surprising, Nick said goodbye to Astrid and Sarah.

The group then jet-setted off to New Orleans for great food, haunted mansions, and a trip to the bayou. In case you missed it, here are the top 5 takeaways from last night’s episode of ‘The Bachelor’.

Rachel is the coolest woman ever

We all swooned when Rachel deservingly received a 1-on-1 date this week. Her and Nick hit all the best New Orleans hot-spots. They ate beignets, danced in the streets, and had a super romantic dinner among parade floats. Rachel is intelligent, confident, and has amazing arms. Her and Nick have tons of chemistry, earning her the rose. Can’t wait to see where the two of these lovebirds end up!

Ghosts are real

The group date took place at a haunted mansion. Despite the setting, this was a pretty fun and casual date. All the girls got along and had a great time walking through the mansion and trying to connect to the ghost of a little girl named Mae.

The big moment during this date was when Raven sweetly (and accidentally) told Nick she was falling in love with him. She has been the first one this season to toss around the L-word, but she did it so casually that no one batted an eye. This house is a perfect destination for anyone who loves the supernatural. Chandeliers fell, paintings moved, and lights flickered. Spooooooky.

Danielle M. hasn’t been forgotten

Remember the sweet, neonatal nurse? Danielle and Nick had a great 1-on-1 a couple of weeks ago, but since their relationship has progressed slowly. They had a great conversation and hopped right back on track. Danielle ended up receiving the date rose and our hearts melted.

2-on-1 dates are the greatest thing to happen to reality television

Perhaps the most explosive and awkward situation to ever grace ABC, the 2-on-1 date is truly cruel. Corinne and Taylor, who were already at odds, received this certain fate. If you remember JoJo Fletcher’s season, you’ll recall perhaps one of the greatest 2-on-1 dates of all time between Chad and Alex.

These two truly hated each other and it was not civil. Much like that date, they were taken to the middle of nowhere and one person was left in the woods. Taylor and Corinne had their Tarot cards read, and it was unclear to everyone who the villain was.

Taylor is going down swinging….and it may work

Needless to say, Corinne and Taylor both spent their time complaining about the other. At the end, Nick chose Corinne and they went speeding away on a boat. I guess her voodoo doll worked. The exciting part? After getting her chakra cleared, Taylor decided that she wasn’t going to go down without a fight. The episode hit us with the “To be continued…” just as Taylor was crashing Nick and Corinne’s date. In the preview for next week, it eludes to the fact that both women are sent home. What’s going to happen next?! Whatever it is, you won’t want to miss it!

Make sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Get updates and view pictures using #MYABCWOTV4!