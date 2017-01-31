Behind the scenes at the Million Dollar Motorway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – The Michigan International Auto Show is rolling into West Michigan. One of the favorite features of the show is the Million Dollar Motorway. Only vehicles with retail prices over $100,000 qualify to be displayed in this prominent showcase. Check out the video above where Maranda takes a few of these luxury cars for a test ride.

Don’t miss the Michigan International Auto Show at DeVos Place February 2nd through 5th!

Admission

Adult – $10 | Children (6-14) – $4 | 5 & Under – Free

Buy tickets at the door or online here.