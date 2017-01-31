AARP Michigan launches campaign to protect Medicare

LANSING, Mich (WOTV) – AARP today launched a comprehensive campaign to protect Medicare in the face of proposals by some in Congress that would hurt hardworking Michiganders who have paid into the program their entire working lives.

Over the next few weeks, AARP staff and volunteers will meet with members of Congress to underscore the importance of Medicare to Michigan’s 1.8 million beneficiaries and the workers who currently pay in to the program. Congressional proposals to change Medicare into a voucher system would dramatically increase health care costs and risks for both current and future retirees.

In a recent letter to Congress, AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins said: “The average senior, with an annual income of under $25,000 and already spending one out of every six dollars on health care, counts on Social Security for the majority of their income and on Medicare for access to affordable health coverage. We will continue to oppose changes to current law that cut benefits, increase costs, or reduce the ability of these critical programs to deliver on their benefit promises. We urge you to continue to do so as well.”

AARP’s Public Policy Institute also has put out new, detailed analyses about Medicare, including state fact sheets and Premium Support and the Impact on Medicare Beneficiaries. You can read the full fact sheet here.

Additionally, the campaign includes television and digital advertising that urges Congress to keep President Trump’s commitment on Medicare.