GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – We’re giving 25 families the chance to win an exclusive VIP Party at the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s Whales of the Deep exhibit! Register to win here. On February 16th, your family will be an invited to an exclusive tour of the exhibit, ride on the carousel, and enjoy fabulous food from Meijer. Plus, have the chance to be on t.v.! Where You Live will be filmed LIVE at the event.

Advertisement