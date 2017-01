GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – These DIY fringe hem pants have taken over Instagram! Make them yourself in a few easy steps. Start by picking up a pair of jeans from Goodwill. Then, cut half-inch strips at the hem creating the fringe. Next, rough up the strips using sand paper and a pair of tweezers (as seen in video). Wash and dry the pants to complete the fringed effect.

