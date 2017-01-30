Inside the Ottawa ISD Tech Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Careerline Tech Center, a service of the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District, opened in the fall of 1977 with 441 students enrolled in eleven programs. Today, more than 1,400 students are enrolled in 26 career and technical education programs.

The Tech Center is helping students prepare for the future. Recognizing that all students learn differently, a variety of options are offered. If college is the goal, direct credit options and articulation agreements with area colleges allow students to earn college credits while taking a Tech Center class. State and national certifications can be earned in classes like Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Healthcare, and PC & Network Technology.

While here, students can participate in work-based learning opportunities and earn college credit. Find out more here.