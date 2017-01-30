Inside the Ottawa ISD Tech Center

WOTV 4 Women web staff Published:
ottawa-isd


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Careerline Tech Center, a service of the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District, opened in the fall of 1977 with 441 students enrolled in eleven programs. Today, more than 1,400 students are enrolled in 26 career and technical education programs.

The Tech Center is helping students prepare for the future. Recognizing that all students learn differently, a variety of options are offered. If college is the goal, direct credit options and articulation agreements with area colleges allow students to earn college credits while taking a Tech Center class. State and national certifications can be earned in classes like Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Healthcare, and PC & Network Technology.

While here, students can participate in work-based learning opportunities and earn college credit. Find out more here. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s