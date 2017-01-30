Have fun and get involved with this year’s Gazelle Girl Run

WOTV 4 Women web staff Published:
gazelle-girl-run


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) -This April, the Fifth Annual Gazelle Girl Run is happening in Downtown Grand Rapids. This is an awesome event that brings together women from all over West Michigan! Whether you are looking to compete in your first race, looking to set a new personal record, or want to give back in a fun way, this event is for you. Kristen joined Maranda to talk more about this fun race.

Sole Sisters offers two unique scholarships to women in the community for the Gazelle Girl Run. Scholarship recipients receive assistance in training and other assistance for Gazelle Girl. In the video above, one scholarship winner, Heather Koetsier, shares her story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s