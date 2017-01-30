Have fun and get involved with this year’s Gazelle Girl Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) -This April, the Fifth Annual Gazelle Girl Run is happening in Downtown Grand Rapids. This is an awesome event that brings together women from all over West Michigan! Whether you are looking to compete in your first race, looking to set a new personal record, or want to give back in a fun way, this event is for you. Kristen joined Maranda to talk more about this fun race.

Sole Sisters offers two unique scholarships to women in the community for the Gazelle Girl Run. Scholarship recipients receive assistance in training and other assistance for Gazelle Girl. In the video above, one scholarship winner, Heather Koetsier, shares her story.