Exclusive Quantico cast interview

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The popular ABC show Quantico is back! Season 3 has officially started and we are SO excited! We got the opportunity to sit down with two of the leading characters of the show Alex Parrish (Priyanka Chopra) and Owen Hall (Blair Underwood) who gave us some insight on what to expect in this upcoming season.

After an explosive season finale, the Quantico team is back. Alex has cleared her name and has found out once and for all who framed her and who really is responsible for the attack on New York City. In this current season Alex is now working under a new branch of national security, the C.I.A and within the first episode she’s already found herself in some pretty sticky situations. Quantico is a show you don’t want to miss. Never seen it before, that’s ok, you can jump right into this season and not have to worry about missing a beat of the action. Be prepared for an emotional roller coaster as you witness all the action, scandal and secrecy unfold right before your eyes! You can watch Quantico every Monday night at 10|9 c on My ABC WOTV 4 Women, but first don’t miss this exclusive interview with the cast!