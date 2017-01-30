Advice on having the ‘sex talk’ with your kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – The Pregnancy Resource Center of Grand Rapids has created a new video series and study guide to encourage and empower parents to have healthy, ongoing conversations with their kids about love, sex and relationships.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that nearly 20 million new sexually transmitted infections occur every year in the United States; half of those new cases are found in young people aged 15-24. The good news is that parents are still the #1 influence in a teen’s sexual decisions. The Whole Sex Talk helps parents overcome their fears and equips them with tools to tackle this tough subject in a healthy, loving way.

