The inside scoop of what your lawyer is thinking

Gail Saukas Published: Updated:
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – There are things your divorce attorney would love to tell you, but doesn’t because they know you may be offended or misunderstand their intentions. Things like they would love it if you left your friends at home when you come for an appointment because your case is not the same as their divorce and they are trying to build a working relationship with you, not your friends. Check out the video above for an inside scoop on what your lawyer is thinking.

Nothing herein constitutes a legal opinion.

