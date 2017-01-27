GRCM announces access program for low-income families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum announced that it has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM) and the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) to encourage families of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum habits.

The program will enable low-income families to visit the GRCM for a minimal fee of $1.75 per person with the presentation of an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card, including WIC Bridge Card, along with a valid photo ID. The discounted rate may be applied to up to four guests per card and is valid during any of the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum general operating hours, allowing more flexibility for families to utilize the program.

Families can also visit any participating museum year-round for a minimal fee. Museums for All is part of the GRCM’s broad commitment to seek, include, and welcome all.